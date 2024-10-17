Maryland Department of Health Helps Businesses Comply with the Updated Clean Indoor Air Act

The Maryland Department of Health has released new resources to help businesses comply with the updated Clean Indoor Air Act. As of July 1, 2024, the act prohibits electronic smoking devices, such as vapes and e-cigarettes, in all indoor areas open to the public. The act mandates that businesses with indoor areas accessible to the public display “no smoking or vaping” signs where they are easily visible. The Maryland Department of Health has distributed informational and promotional materials to more than 10,000 businesses across the state. To ensure compliance with the law, downloadable files for these signs are available in English and Spanish and are accessible on the Department’s Clean Indoor Air Action page.

To learn more about the Clean Indoor Air Act, visit health.maryland.gov/phpa/ OEHFP/EH/Pages/clean-indoor- act.aspx