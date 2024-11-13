Maryland Department of Health Launches New Cannabis Public Health Data Dashboard

The Maryland Department of Health today announced the launch of a new tool to help navigate the public health impacts of cannabis use. The Maryland Cannabis Public Health Data Dashboard provides a user-friendly and easy-to-understand visualization of cannabis trends before and after the legalization of adult-use cannabis in the state. The Maryland Cannabis Public Health dashboard features data that includes:

Emergency department visits

Youth and adult use

Calls to the Maryland and D.C. Poison Centers

Substance use services utilization

The dashboard provides the latest data at the jurisdictional level and can analyze subpopulations based on age, race, ethnicity, and gender. This data allows for proactive monitoring and response. The Department will continue to assess additional metrics for future inclusion on the dashboard.

Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Health:

“Monitoring the public health impacts of adult-use cannabis legalization, which took place just over a year ago, is essential,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “By tracking key indicators, we can create programs and resources aimed at preventing youth cannabis use, promoting safe storage of products to prevent accidental poisonings, and ensuring that existing services effectively support Marylanders facing adverse effects from cannabis use.”

“Collecting and sharing data on a platform like the Maryland Cannabis Public Health Data Dashboard informs evidence-based policy decisions, ensures efficient resource allocation, and aids in the evaluation of public health interventions. Furthermore, this dashboard will help to identify health disparities ensuring that vulnerable populations receive appropriate attention,” said Maryland Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council Chairperson Dr. Deondra Asike. “As public health practitioners, we must strive to safeguard and protect community health and well-being”.”

According to the 2022-2023 Maryland Youth Risk Behavior Survey/Youth Tobacco Survey and the 2022 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey, cannabis use among Maryland youth had been declining before the legalization of adult-use cannabis on July 1, 2023. In contrast, there was a slight increase in cannabis use among adults, rising from 9.0 percent in 2021 to 11.7 percent in 2022.

Recent data from the dashboard shows a significant increase in emergency department visits related to cannabis use (self-reported chief complaints and discharge diagnoses). The most notable rise—nearly 44 percent from 2022 to 2023—was observed among individuals aged 20 to 29.

Additionally, calls to poison centers have surged, especially among those under the age of 20. From 2021 to 2023, calls to Poison Centers serving Maryland residents nearly doubled for youths aged nine and younger, tripled for those aged 10 to 14, and increased by over 26 percent for individuals aged 15 to 19. The Department will update data on the dashboard regularly as new information becomes available.

The Maryland Cannabis Public Health Data Dashboard complements the Maryland Cannabis Administration Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Data Dashboard. These resources provide Maryland residents with information on the public health and safety impacts of cannabis, as well as essential program and industry metrics, such as sales figures and the number of active licensees in the state.

The Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Cannabis Administration, along with other partners, collaborated to develop the BeCannabisSmart public health and safety campaign. For more information, visit Cannabis.Maryland.gov.

the Dashboard can be found at this link: Maryland Cannabis Public Health Data Dashboard.