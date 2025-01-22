Maryland Department of Health Receives CMS Approval for Reentry Services and Statewide Expansion of Housing Supports

The Maryland Department of Health has received approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for two significant Medicaid programs. The first approval allows Maryland to provide targeted Medicaid services for incarcerated individuals who have substance use disorders (SUD) or serious mental illnesses (SMI) up to 90 days before their release, starting July 1st 2025. The second approval enables the statewide expansion of the Assistance in Community Integration Services (ACIS) program, adding 1,240 participant spaces to provide housing and tenancy-based case management services. Both initiatives are part of Maryland’s effort to address behavioral health needs, reduce health disparities, and improve health outcomes across the state.

The reentry program focuses on preparing incarcerated adults with SUD, SMI, or both for successful community reintegration, aiming to reduce recidivism rates and overdose deaths. Similarly, the ACIS program provides housing and tenancy-based case management services to eligible Medicaid participants with chronic diseases or repeated emergency department use who are currently experiencing housing instability.

“The approvals represent a significant step forward in advancing health equity and access to care for Marylanders,” said Maryland Secretary of Health, Dr. Laura Herrera Scott. “By expanding Medicaid coverage through these two initiatives, we can address social determinants of health such as housing stability and behavioral health, ensuring individuals have the support they need to thrive in their communities.”

Under the approved amendment to the HealthChoice §1115 waiver demonstration, Medicaid will provide pre-release services in state prisons and state-run Baltimore detention facilities.

Comprehensive case management

Medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorder, when clinically appropriate

Counseling and prescribed medications for up to 30 days post-release

Participants will work with case managers who provide services on-site or via telehealth. These case managers will establish relationships with participants, assess their health and social needs, coordinate services, and plan for community reintegration. To further support these efforts, community health workers will join the case management teams to build trust and facilitate transitions to care post-release.

The Maryland Department of Health and the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are collaborating to design and implement the §1115 HealthChoice Demonstration Waiver amendment.

The ACIS approval will increase participant spaces from 900 to 2,140 annually, supporting statewide access to housing and tenancy-based case management services. The program’s success was highlighted in a 2023 evaluation by the Hilltop Institute, which found that 77% of pilot participants achieved stable housing. Additionally, there was a significant reduction in emergency department visits and inpatient admissions, with a 37% decline in participants with four or more emergency department visits in the year following their enrollment into the ACIS program.

“Marylanders with behavioral health needs often face significant challenges related to housing instability and access to care and are disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system,” said Deputy Secretary of Health and Medicaid Director Ryan Moran. “These initiatives aim to break that cycle by addressing the root cause of these disparities and ensuring individuals receive the support they need to lead healthier lives.”

