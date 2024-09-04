Maryland Department of Health Releases New Maryland Action Plan to Prevent Suicide in Schools

A new comprehensive resource guide for schools has been released by The Maryland Department of Health. The Maryland Action Plan to Prevent Suicide in Schools includes training tools to better equip educators who are often the first points of contact for struggling students. The newly released Maryland Action Plan to Prevent Suicide in Schools is a comprehensive reference guide that equips K-12 public and private schools with the necessary tools for effective suicide prevention, intervention, and postvention. This comprehensive resource is tailored to five audiences including:

School administrators

Mental health professionals

Teachers and staff

Students and peer

Parents and caregivers

Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott says youth suicide rates are increasing, nationally and in Maryland–adding that in Maryland, work is being done to reverse this heartbreaking trend which includes getting evidence-based resources in the hands of the schools as well as the other communities where targeted help is essential to preventing suicide deaths.

The announcement comes alongside the recognition of September as National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is the third leading cause of death for ages 10-24 in Maryland, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It is also the 16th leading cause of death for all ages.

“As parents ourselves, we know how hard our schools are working to protect our youth and help them flourish, this is just one more tool in their toolbox,” said Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health Alyssa Lord. “Each section addresses the specific needs and roles of its target audiences, ensuring that all members of the school community are prepared to respond, or identify additional supports, to effectively to suicide-related crises.”

Administrators can learn best practices for responding to an emergency, communicating during a crisis, and supporting the entire school community in the event of suicide. Parents can focus on information about creating a safer home environment and tips for ensuring safety in case of a suicide attempt.

The Maryland Action Plan to Prevent Suicide in Schools was developed by the Department’s Office of Suicide Prevention in partnership with experts Dr. Scott Poland and Dr. Donna Poland with feedback from school and community partners and suicide loss survivors. Training and technical assistance is available.

“Schools in partnership with parents and community and state agencies can make a difference and prevent youth suicide,” said Dr. Scott Poland. “I’ve been working on youth suicide prevention and providing schools practical prevention tools for more than 40 years and applaud the dedication to youth suicide prevention from the state of Maryland.”

In addition to the school-specific resource, the Department’s Behavioral Health Administration continues suicide prevention work for all Marylanders. Learn more at health.maryland.gov/ suicideprevention.