Maryland Department of Health Seeks Public Input on Expanding Nutrition Services Through Medicaid

The Maryland Department of Health is seeking public input on a proposal to add food and nutrition services to the state’s Medicaid program beginning in 2028. The proposal could provide eligible Medicaid recipients with chronic conditions services such as medically tailored meals and produce prescriptions through Maryland’s HealthChoice program. The goal is to help people manage chronic diseases, improve health outcomes and reduce complications. The department is asking Medicaid recipients, health care providers and community organizations to weigh in. Comments are due by 5 p.m. October 14th, 2026.

Responses to the RFI are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. To review the Request for Information and submit feedback, visit bit.ly/MDHNutritionServicesRFI . For more information, visit health.maryland.gov/AHEAD/ Pages/ILOSRFI.aspx.