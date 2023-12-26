Maryland Department of Transportation Congratulates Communities Across Maryland on Receiving Federal Grants

The Maryland Department of Transportation congratulates 17 counties and municipalities in Maryland including the City of Cambridge for their selection to receive more than $28 million in Fiscal Year 2023 Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grants. The SS4A grants will be used for implementation, planning and demonstration projects to improve safety and help prevent deaths and serious injuries on our region’s roadways. The Maryland Department of Transportation worked in collaboration with local municipalities to advocate for the grant funding.

Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Transportation:

Awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, these grants are an important step toward meeting Maryland’s goal of Vision Zero – the elimination of all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Maryland roadways by 2030.

“In order to create the transportation system that Marylanders deserve, we must work with our citizens, our local officials and our Congressional delegation with unity and focus to deliver safe, equitable access across the state for everyone, whether they drive, ride, or walk,” said Governor Wes Moore. “These grants help us achieve that goal and help fulfill our mission to lift every community.”

“The Maryland Department of Transportation is proud to have worked closely with our federal delegation to support our local partners’ efforts to receive more than $28 million in funding to boost safety for those who bike, walk and drive on our roads,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld. “The grant awards include more than $10 million of investment in communities in Prince George’s County, which has historically suffered from a disproportionate number of tragic roadway injuries and fatalities. The Maryland Department of Transportation looks forward to working with local leaders throughout the state to put this money to use to reduce roadway fatalities and ensure our streets are safer for all Marylanders.”

The City of Mount Rainier is the largest implementation grant recipient in the state, receiving more than $9.7 million. Funds will be used for traffic calming measures, bicycle network improvements, sidewalk enhancements and pedestrian safety measures near Mount Rainier Elementary School.

“We launched our Vision Zero efforts to address critical safety issues in our community. The awarded funds are transformational, directly impacting the safety of our community members, especially our kids and the vulnerable, for generations to come,” said Mount Rainier Mayor Celina Benitez. “We are thankful to the Biden Administration, as well as our Congressional delegation, for passing the legislation that made the SS4A program with historic funding levels directly accessible to municipalities.”

The Town of Brentwood received $160,000 to develop a Vision Zero Action Plan.

“As a historically disadvantaged community, we’re grateful for this federal investment and support of our county and state partners so that we can deliver safety for our residents, businesses and visitors” said Brentwood Mayor Rocio Treminio-Lopez. “While a small town, we have urban issues that need collaborative approaches to solve.”

Baltimore County received $3.5 million to put toward developing a Vision Zero Action Plan.

“Investing in our roadways not only improves vital infrastructure, but prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of our residents and communities,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “We are grateful to our federal and state partners for their help with the critical planning projects supported with this grant — and for helping to ensure Baltimore County’s roads are safe for years to come.”

Queen Anne’s County received a grant of $280,000 to develop a comprehensive multimodal safety plan.

“This federal grant will help our local, state and federal partners combine knowledge and resources to create a comprehensive highway safety plan that will improve safety for our citizens and everyone traveling though Queen Anne’s county,” said Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Jim Moran.

See below for a chart of FY 2023 SS4A grant recipients in Maryland.

Municipality Grant Type Funding

Amount City of Annapolis Planning and Demonstration $683,200.00 Baltimore City Department of Transportation Planning and Demonstration $9,920,000.00 Baltimore County Planning and Demonstration $3,548,000.00 Town of Brentwood Planning and Demonstration $160,000.00 City of Brunswick Planning and Demonstration $240,000.00 City of Cambridge Planning and Demonstration $320,000.00 Frederick County Planning and Demonstration $1,050,000.00 City of Gaithersburg Planning and Demonstration $360,000.00 Howard County Planning and Demonstration $488,133.00 Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission Planning and Demonstration $120,000.00 Montgomery County Planning and Demonstration $160,000.00 City of Mount Rainier Implementation $9,764,000.00 County Commissioners Of Queen Anne’s County Planning and Demonstration $280,000.00 Town of Rising Sun Planning and Demonstration $64,000.00 Towns of Riverdale Park and Edmonston Planning and Demonstration $768,000.00 City of Rockville Planning and Demonstration $320,000.00 Town of Sykesville Planning and Demonstration $160,000.00

The Maryland Department of Transportation has resources available to help partners and stakeholder groups apply for federal grants. The department has launched a Federal Grant Information website, with information on open grants, webinars, advice for applicants and a mailing list to keep all parties up to date. Counties, local jurisdictions and other partners are encouraged to follow the page and sign up for the mailing list. For details, contact Sean Winkler at swinkler1@mdot.maryland.gov.

The SS4A grant program was authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Click here to learn more about the recipients of the FY 2023 SS4A grants.