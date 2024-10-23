Maryland Department of Transportation Officials Visit Caroline, Talbot and Dorchester Counties as Part of Statewide Transportation Tour

With goals to make Maryland a safer, more affordable, more competitive and more sustainable, Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld and other agency leaders met this week with officials in Caroline, Talbot and Dorchester counties to discuss the Department’s Draft Consolidated Transportation Program for Fiscal Years 2025 to 2030. The $18.9 billion, six-year spending plan invests in projects and programs to further enhance the safety of their system and maintain operations. The safety of all Marylanders is the top priority of the Department, and that is reflected in the Draft CTP, with projects that prioritize maintaining the current system and seek to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries on Maryland’s roads. At Tuesday’s meetings, transportation officials offered details and updates on several projects and programs affecting Caroline, Talbot and Dorchester counties. To view the full Draft FY 2025-2030 Consolidated Transportation Program, go to www.ctp.maryland.gov​.