Maryland Department of Transportation Releases $18.9 Billion Draft Six-Year Capital Budget

The Maryland Department of Transportation today released its Draft Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) for Fiscal Years 2025 to 2030, outlining an $18.9 billion balanced plan that makes strategic investments to further the safety of the State’s transportation system and maintain operations. ​Important investments in the nearly $19 billion program include enhancing safety on the Eastern Shore by adding new sidewalks and enhanced pedestrian crossings along US 50 through Easton and supporting a feasibility study for a new bike-pedestrian crossing over US 113 in Berlin. The plan also includes advancing electric vehicle charging infrastructure, active transportation and new federally funded resiliency and carbon reduction projects across Maryland.

Additional Information from MDOT:

The Maryland Department of Transportation continues to face slow economic growth, which places downward pressure on transportation revenues, alongside increased costs for materials and labor. As a result, the Department’s six-year capital program will decrease by $1.3 billion relative to the Final Consolidated Transportation Program for Fiscal Years 2024-029.

“Despite significant budgetary challenges, the Maryland Department of Transportation continues to prioritize the safety of all who use our transportation system and make investments in projects that will help grow our economy,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld.

With the reductions in the ​​Draft Fiscal Year 2025-2030 CTP​, the Department is committed to strategically using available resources and focusing on data-driven investments that advance the State’s goals.

​Important investments in the nearly $19 billion program include: ​

Protecting Highway User Revenues and Locally Operated Transit Systems grants;

Advancing electric vehicle charging infrastructure, active transportation and new federally funded resiliency and carbon reduction projects across the State;

Funding the Howard Street Tunnel to support the growth of the Port, and with it, the creation of thousands of family-sustaining careers;

Funding the A/B Connector project to support the continued operations and passenger experience at BWI Marshall Airport;

Funding the Purple Line and Frederick Douglass Tunnel projects;

Supporting the project development process for the Baltimore Red Line and Southern Maryland Rapid Transit;

Enhancing safety on the Eastern Shore by adding new sidewalks and enhanced pedestrian crossings along US 50 through Easton and supporting a feasibility study for a new bike-pedestrian crossing over US 113 in Berlin;

Determining the future of the I-68 Viaduct, which has historically divided the City of Cumberland;

Advancing public infrastructure work and enhancements for the FBI Headquarters relocation at Greenbelt; and

Implementing the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan on MD 650, US-1, MD 2 and more.

The six-year Draft CTP outlines capital investments in each mode funded by the Transportation Trust Fund: Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, State Highway Administration and The Secretary’s Office, as well as Maryland’s investment in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The Maryland Transportation Authority’s toll facilities are financed, constructed, operated and maintained with toll revenues paid by customers using those facilities and represent an additional $5.1 billion investment in the State’s transportation system in fiscal years 2025-2030. To view the full Draft Fiscal Year 2025-2030 Consolidated Transportation Program, go to ctp.maryland.gov

Draft CTP reflects funding stressors, budget challenges and prioritizing investments

In the same way families across Maryland are making tough decisions to live within their means, so is the Maryland Department of Transportation. Revenue forecasts for several important funding sources for the Department, including the gas tax, titling tax, transit fares and vehicle registration, were revised downward to reflect results from this past fiscal year. This, combined with existing funding commitments such as operating expenses, support for local governments through increasing Highway User Revenues and Purple Line payments, leaves the Maryland Department of Transportation with fewer state dollars than anticipated to match federal funding for highway and transit projects. The reduced ability to fully leverage federal funds is a driving factor behind the $1.3 billion in reductions and will result in certain projects being deferred due to fiscal constraints.

The Department has made the targeted and strategic decision to focus on operations and safety while deferring certain initiatives. Some of the deferrals include system preservation needs across all modes, transitioning the Maryland Transit Administration’s bus fleet to zero emission vehicles and pausing the design of major highway expansion projects at logical milestones. Last year, the Maryland Department of Transportation was able to balance the budget thanks to Governor Moore’s one-time $150 million in funding and additional revenue sources passed by the General Assembly. Those funds were critical in helping to mitigate the reductions in this capital program, protect vital operating activities and fund local Highway User Revenue and Locally Operated Transit System grants.

The release of the draft program launches the Maryland Department of Transportation’s public engagement process that includes a meeting in every Maryland county and Baltimore City to receive input from local officials and the public. This year’s tour is scheduled to take place between September and October with local jurisdictions hosting the meetings. Dates and locations can be found here​ . The schedule is subject to change and will be updated as needed throughout the process.