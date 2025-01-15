Maryland Department of Transportation Releases $21.2 Billion Final Six-Year Capital Budget

With the goal of having a safe and reliable transportation system that is accessible for all to use, the Maryland Department of Transportation today released its $21.2 billion Final Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) for Fiscal Years 2025-2030. The Final CTP funds and revives projects that prioritize safety and reliability while driving economic growth statewide, according to MDOT. The balanced plan includes an additional $420 million in state transportation funding annually, beginning in Fiscal Year 2026.

“Maryland deserves and demands to have a safe and reliable transportation system that is accessible for all to use and helps drive our ability to make this Maryland’s decade,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “With a focus on enhancing safety, equity and sustainability, this Final CTP makes statewide strategic investments that strengthen our existing system to efficiently serve all Marylanders and grow the state’s economy. Thank you to Governor Moore for his leadership and vision in providing this vital investment in our state’s transportation system.”

With the Final CTP for Fiscal Years 2025-2030, the Department is making targeted investments in safety, system preservation, utilizing all available federal funding, growing our economy and working to make Maryland more competitive and affordable. The release of the Final CTP also reflects an extensive statewide public engagement process with a meeting in every Maryland county and Baltimore City to receive input from local officials and the public.



Highlights of the more than $21 billion program include:

Reinvesting millions of dollars in critical bridge repairs, roadway resurfacing and other safety enhancements to make roads safer for all users;

Advancing statewide highway projects, including constructing critical safety projects on I-81 and US 15 and advancing design on other deferred projects throughout the State, including MD 97 Montgomery Hills, MD 90, and Medical Center Drive, among others;

Addressing critical state of good repair needs at the Maryland Transit Administration and the State Highway Administration;

Modernizing of the Light Rail system in conjunction with the State’s $213 million federal grant award to purchase new and accessible vehicles;

Enhancing the economic competitiveness of the Port of Baltimore to maintain and expand its ability to drive growth and opportunity throughout the entire State;

Funding the environmental study process for the proposed Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project and to fully leverage federal formula funds for statewide MARC improvements;

Addressing system preservation and safety needs at BWI Thurgood Marshall International Airport and Martin State Airport;

Increasing support for locally operated transit systems (LOTS) in communities around the state; and

Protecting Highway User Revenues (HUR) for our local government partners.

The additional $420 million annually in funding puts the Department on firm fiscal footing, supporting its operating budget and debt service coverage. Addressing the Department’s debt service needs is important because it will help the Department maintain its AAA credit ratings and strong financial management practices. The additional funding will be divided into supporting:

$200 million in new state resources for capital projects,

$155 million to meet commitments for debt issued to fund the capital program, and

$65 million for operating budget needs.

The six-year Final CTP outlines capital investments in each mode funded by the Transportation Trust Fund: Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, State Highway Administration and The Secretary’s Office, as well as Maryland’s investment in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The Maryland Transportation Authority’s toll facilities are financed, constructed, operated and maintained with toll revenues paid by customers using those facilities.

When Governor Moore came into office, the state’s transportation system was facing serious disinvestment – particularly in public transit. More than $3 billion in one-time federal COVID relief dollars kept critical services moving but when those dollars went away, the deep issues within the state’s transportation trust fund remained. This additional funding in the state’s transportation system will help the Department make this Maryland’s decade through targeted investments in a reliable and safe infrastructure system that protects lives and drives economic growth.

To view the full Final Fiscal Year 2025-2030 CTP, go to ctp.maryland.gov. The Fiscal Year 2026 budget and additional revenue proposed by the Governor requires approval by the Maryland General Assembly during the 2025 Legislative Session.