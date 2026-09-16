Maryland Department of Transportation Visits Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties as Part of Statewide Transportation Tour

Transportation officials outlined projects and programs aimed at improving safety, maintaining roads and supporting economic growth in Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico counties Tuesday. Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson met with local officials to discuss the Moore-Miller Administration’s Draft Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) for Fiscal Years 2027 to 2032. At Tuesday’s meetings, transportation officials offered details and updates of several projects and programs affecting Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico counties. Among the projects, a 17-million-dollar replacement of the U.S. 13 Business bridge over the Wicomico River is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Repairs are complete on the U.S. 50 Harry W. Kelley Drawbridge in Worcester County, with painting planned for early next year. Somerset County is also slated for an acceleration lane on U.S. 13 at Route 667. The plan also includes funding for Shore Transit, Ocean City transit and improvements at three Lower Shore airports. The final plan is expected to be submitted to the General Assembly in January.

Additional Information from MDOT:

Other projects funded for Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico counties in the Draft Consolidated Transportation Program, include:

$5.2 million in grants to Shore Transit to support local transit operations. The funding is for preventative maintenance, mobility management, facility improvements and two medium-duty buses.

$3 million in grants to support funding a heavy-duty bus and preventative maintenance for local transit operations in Ocean City.

From the Maryland Aviation Administration’s Statewide Aviation Grants program: $766,000 for the Ocean City Municipal Airport to support approach lighting system improvements, taxiway reconstruction and security fencing. $151,000 for the Salisbury Regional Airport for improved air traffic control tower equipment, improved navigational aids and runway rehabilitation. $21,000 for the Crisfield-Somerset County Airport to support design for runway reconstruction.



A nearly $94,000 Kim Lamphier Bikeways Grant to the Town of Snow Hill for the final design of a portion of the John Walter Smith Bikeway.

The meetings were part of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s tour of all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to discuss the funding plan and receive input from local officials and the public. The tour continues through October. Dates and locations for upcoming sessions can be found here. The schedule is subject to change and will be updated as needed.

The six-year Draft CTP outlines capital investments in each mode funded by the Transportation Trust Fund: Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, State Highway Administration and The Secretary’s Office, as well as Maryland’s investment in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The Maryland Transportation Authority’s toll facilities are financed, constructed, operated and maintained with toll revenues paid by customers using those facilities.

Following the tour, the Maryland Department of Transportation will submit the Final Fiscal Years 2027-2032 CTP to the Legislature in January for consideration during the 2027 General Assembly session.