MARYLAND / Early Voting Locations Lower- & Mid-Shore
October 21, 2026/
Maryland Early Voting
- Open October 22 – October 29 7am to 8pm (Including Saturday & Sunday)
- You may vote early at any early voting center in your county of residence.
Worcester County – Roland E Powell Convention Center, Ocean City
Wicomico County – First Baptist Church, Booth Street, Salisbury
Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, Civic Avenue, Salisbury
Somerset County – Somerset County Technical High School, 7994 Tawes Campus Drive, Westover
Caroline County – Health and Public Services Building, S. Seventh Street, Denton
Talbot County – Easton Firehouse/Bingo Hall, Leonard Rieck Drive, Easton
Dorchester County – Goodwill Ave. Early Voting Center, Cambridge