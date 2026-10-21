MARYLAND / Early Voting Locations Lower- & Mid-Shore

October 21, 2026/Mari Lou

Maryland Early Voting

  • Open October 22 – October 29   7am to 8pm (Including Saturday & Sunday)
  • You may vote early at any early voting center in your county of residence.

Worcester County – Roland E Powell Convention Center, Ocean City

Wicomico County – First Baptist Church, Booth Street, Salisbury

                                Wicomico Youth & Civic Center, Civic Avenue, Salisbury

Somerset County – Somerset County Technical High School, 7994 Tawes Campus Drive, Westover

Caroline County – Health and Public Services Building, S. Seventh Street, Denton

Talbot County – Easton Firehouse/Bingo Hall, Leonard Rieck Drive, Easton

Dorchester County – Goodwill Ave. Early Voting Center, Cambridge

 

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