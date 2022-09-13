Maryland Expands Fall Outreach Campaign For COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

The state of Maryland continues to expand its COVIDReady campaign to encourage Marylanders to maximize their protection against COVID-19 and the flu this fall and winter. The bivalent boosters—which contain “tools” (spike proteins of the virus) to target the original COVID-19 virus as well as its omicron variants—are available at more than 850 pharmacies, clinics, and local health departments statewide. Find a clinic at covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MDGOVAX (1-855-634-6829).

GoVax Call Center Outreach. The state’s GoVax Call Center—available 7 days a week—has begun call- and text-based outreach to eligible Marylanders. The call center continues to offer individuals homebound vaccination options and rideshare options for individuals with transportation access issues. The state also pushed out an MDReady text alert about booster availability and eligibility.

Updated “Are You Up to Date?” Portal. MDH has updated its “Are You Up-To-Date?” portal, which allows you to check your vaccination eligibility within seconds.