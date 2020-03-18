Maryland extends income tax deadline to July

Following a press conference from the White House where it was announced there would be a 90-day extension of the April 15th deadline for federal income tax payments, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that Maryland business and individual income taxpayers will be afforded the same relief.

No interest or penalty for late payments will be imposed if 2019 tax payments are made by July 15, 2020.

“Right now, Maryland taxpayers and businesses must stay focused on their health and keeping their lights on, both in their homes and businesses,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Extending the due date for Maryland state individual and business income tax payments helps us keep cash flowing in our economy and into employees’ bank accounts.”

Taxpayers who take advantage of the federal extension to file their return, which is separate from the relief granted today to pay their taxes, will continue to be automatically granted an extension on their Maryland tax filings.

No additional extension forms are required. Fiscal year filers with tax years ending January 1, 2020, through March 31, 2020, are also eligible for the July 15, 2020 extension.