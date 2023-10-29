Maryland Fall 2023 Cannabis Application Licensing Round – Virtual Meeting Monday, 10/30

Are you looking to become a part of Maryland’s cannabis industry – a technical Assistance Informational Event will be held virtually on Monday for prospective or verified social equity applicants for the Fall 2023 Cannabis Application Licensing Round. Attendees will hear presentations from industry leaders and experts. The virtual meeting begins at 1pm and you do need to reserve you place.

Presenters include:

Audrey Johnson , Executive Director, Office of Social Equity

Click here to RSVP and for Monday’s Virtual Meeting