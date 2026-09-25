UPDATED: Maryland Flags Ordered Lowered to Half-Staff Effective Immediately

Governor Wes Moore has ordered Maryland flags lowered to half-staff effective immediately. This is to honor Chief George Bacorn, Chief of Police for the Denton Police Department who died Friday. Information regarding the raising of the Maryland flag will be issued at a later time.

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UPDATED – 09/25/26 – 8:20pm – Maryland State Police are investigating a crash just before 11:30 Friday morning on Dover Road near Dover Neck Road. Police learned that a Chevy Silverado and a Tahoe were eastbound on Dover Road when a Ford Transit truck driven by 31 year old Antonio Handy of Salisbury crossed the center double-yellow line and struck the side mirror of the Silverado and continued westbound colliding head-on with the Tahoe. The driver of the Tahoe, identified as 62 year old George Bacorn of Denton was pronounced dead at the scene. Handy was flown to a local trauma center. No other injuries were reported. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing the investigation.