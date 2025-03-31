Maryland Flags Ordered to Half-Staff for Baltimore County Fire Lt. Raymond Vargas, Jr.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has ordered Maryland flags to be lowered to half staff effective immediately – and returned to full-staff at sunset on Wednesday, April 2 for Baltimore County Fire Department Lt. Raymond Vargas, Jr. who died in the line of duty on Thursday, March 27th.

Gov. Moore also ordered the US Flag lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on April 2nd – the day of interment for Fire Lt. Raymond Vargas, Jr.