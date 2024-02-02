Maryland Flags to Half-Staff Saturday for Former 37A State Delegate Rudolph Cane

Governor Wes Moore has ordered the Maryland Flag to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. This is for former State Delegate Rudolph Cane who passed away on January 20. Former Delegate Cane represented district 37A – which includes parts of Dorchester and Wicomico Counties.

A funeral service will be held 11am Saturday, February 3, 2024 at St. James United Methodist Church, 8730 Crisfield Highway, Westover, Maryland with a visitation one hour prior.

After Delegate Cane’s interment, the Maryland flag will continue to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment for Navy Special Warfare Operator First Class Christopher J. Chambers.