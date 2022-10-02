Maryland Folk Festival Dates Set for Salisbury

The National Folk Festival is moving on to a new host city after spending the past 5 years in Salisbury. However this coming September – the Maryland Folk Festival will be held in Salisbury – and like its predecessor – will be free and open to all ages. The Maryland Folk Festival will take place September 22 through 24th with hundreds of musicians and performers gracing the festival stages in downtown Salisbury.

In the coming months, the Maryland Folk Festival team will be making announcements about exciting opportunities for artist collaboration, local musician involvement, committee membership, and more. For more information and to sign up for email updates, please visit mdfolkfest.com.