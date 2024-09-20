Maryland Folk Festival Opens Friday Afternoon in Salisbury

The Maryland Folk Festival begins this afternoon in downtown Salisbury. Following the several-year long tenure of the National Folk Festival, the Maryland Folk Festival is a three-day outdoor celebration of arts, culture and heritage. There’s something for everyone – performances, workshops, demonstrations, children’s activities, storytelling and plenty of food and drink. Admission to the festival is free – tonight begins with a parade from the Plaza on Main Street to the Perdue Dance Stage at 6pm – however food vendors will open at 5:30pm.

Saturday – vendors open at 11am, festival from noon – 9:30pm

Sunday – vendors open at 11am, festival from noon – 6pm