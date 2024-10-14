MARYLAND GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION/OC MUNICIPAL ELECTION

October 14, 2024/Mari Lou

MARYLAND GENERAL ELECTION
Tuesday, Nov 5 Polls open 7am to 8pm – vote at your assigned polling place

MD VOTER RESOURCES: https://elections.maryland.gov/elections/2024/index.html

Ocean City Municipal Election – No early voting

  • Ocean City voters will vote in 2 locations on Tuesday, November 5 – one for the state and federal election and one for the municipal election for Mayor and City Council.  You will have to sign in for each election. 

EARLY VOTING FOR THE STATE & FEDERAL ELECTION ONLY:
October 24 – October 31 – 7am to 8pm

Caroline County (1 center)

  • Health and Public Services Building
    403 S. Seventh Street, Room 112
    Denton, MD 21629

Dorchester County (1 center)

  • Dorchester Election Office
    1000 Goodwill Avenue Cambridge, MD 21613

Somerset County (1 center)

  • Somerset County Technical High School
    7994 Tawes Campus Drive
    Westover, MD 21871

Talbot County (1 center)

  • Easton Fire Hall
    315 Aurora Park Drive
    Easton, MD 21601

Wicomico County (2 centers)

  • First Baptist Church – Family Life and Cultural Center
    528 Booth Street
    Salisbury MD 21801
  • Wicomico Youth and Civic Center
    500 Glen Avenue
    Salisbury, MD 21804

Worcester County (1 center)

  • Roland E. Powell Convention Center
    4001 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842

 

