MARYLAND GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION/OC MUNICIPAL ELECTION
October 14, 2024/
MARYLAND GENERAL ELECTION
Tuesday, Nov 5 Polls open 7am to 8pm – vote at your assigned polling place
MD VOTER RESOURCES: https://elections.maryland.gov/elections/2024/index.html
Ocean City Municipal Election – No early voting
- Ocean City voters will vote in 2 locations on Tuesday, November 5 – one for the state and federal election and one for the municipal election for Mayor and City Council. You will have to sign in for each election.
EARLY VOTING FOR THE STATE & FEDERAL ELECTION ONLY:
October 24 – October 31 – 7am to 8pm
Caroline County (1 center)
- Health and Public Services Building
403 S. Seventh Street, Room 112
Denton, MD 21629
Dorchester County (1 center)
- Dorchester Election Office
1000 Goodwill Avenue Cambridge, MD 21613
Somerset County (1 center)
- Somerset County Technical High School
7994 Tawes Campus Drive
Westover, MD 21871
Talbot County (1 center)
- Easton Fire Hall
315 Aurora Park Drive
Easton, MD 21601
Wicomico County (2 centers)
- First Baptist Church – Family Life and Cultural Center
528 Booth Street
Salisbury MD 21801
- Wicomico Youth and Civic Center
500 Glen Avenue
Salisbury, MD 21804
Worcester County (1 center)
- Roland E. Powell Convention Center
4001 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
Posted in