MARYLAND GENERAL ELECTION INFORMATION

REGISTER TO VOTE

October 18 is the deadline to register to vote in the November 8 General Election – You can register online by 11:59pm

You can register or update your current address in person during early voting or on Election Day – you will be asked to complete a provisional ballot.

VOTE BY MAIL

Mail-in Voting – Any registered voter may vote using a mail-in ballot – no reason needed. You can request a mail-in ballot online, at your local board of election

The deadline to get your ballot by mail or fax – your request must be received by November 1.

The deadline to receive your ballot via the internet – your request must be received by 5pm, Friday, November 4th (if sent by mail) or 11:59pm on November 4th if the request is sent by fax or online.

If you hand deliver your request and ballots are ready, you can pick up your ballot and return it by mail or you can vote it at the local board office. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in person is Election Day – see hours of operation for your local board of election.

EARLY VOTING

From Thursday, October 27 through Thursday, November 3 from 7am til 8pm. You must vote at an early voting center in the county you live in.

For additional information – https://www.elections.maryland.gov/