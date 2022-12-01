Maryland Governor Discusses Economic Growth and Leadership in Innovation at First-Ever World Quantum Congress

Governor Larry Hogan today addressed the first-ever World Quantum Congress at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. He discussed the importance of Maryland’s leadership in innovation and new sciences and technologies to address the economic and security challenges the nation faces. The governor encouraged both the region and the United States to embrace quantum technology to advance economic growth and maintain competitiveness on the world stage.

Here is part of Governor Hogan’s statement:

“Maryland has created a robust and unmatched quantum ecosystem, rich with academic research partnerships, industry investment, and critical federal government engagement. We are leading a quantum revolution in our state that serves not just our long-term economic benefit, but also advances our critical national security and cybersecurity goals. My hope is that other states will follow Maryland’s example so that together we can form a strong quantum network that will ensure that our national and international leadership in this field will continue to flourish.”