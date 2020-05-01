Maryland Healthcare Heroes to be Honored Saturday

Governor Larry Hogan today issued an official proclamation designating Saturday, May 2, 2020 as Healthcare Heroes Day in Maryland to recognize the dedication and bravery of frontline medical workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During this pandemic, our healthcare workers, including our doctors, nurses, EMTs, and first responders, have proven themselves to be not just essential workers but frontline heroes,” said Governor Hogan. “From managing a virus that can spread without symptoms, to dealing with shortages in protective equipment while saving people’s lives, and often being forced to isolate themselves from their loved ones, the challenges these heroes face are immense, unprecedented, and truly inspiring.”

As part of the day’s celebration, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Flyovers in Baltimore will start at 11:30 a.m. (EDT) and last approximately 15 minutes. Flyovers in Washington D.C. and surrounding communities will start at 11:45 a.m. (EDT) and last approximately 20 minutes.

In addition, a number of the state’s major landmarks, including Government House and the dome of the State House in Annapolis, as well as M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore City, will be lit up blue to honor the state’s dedicated frontline heroes.

The governor’s office is collecting stories to salute Maryland’s healthcare heroes. Visit https://governor.maryland.gov/healthcareheroes/ to submit a story of a healthcare hero you know.