Maryland Highway Administration Preparing for Busy Summer Season on Lower Eastern Shore

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration shops on the lower Eastern Shore are preparing state roads for the influx of travelers heading to Ocean City and other tourist destinations this summer. Crews have been cleaning the inlets, pipes, and ditches that are part of the highway drainage system. State Highway Administration crews also are performing debris removal near bridges, which can result in temporary lane closures as cranes are needed to hoist large tree limbs that collect and create dams under bridge structures. Another critical maintenance activity is replacing worn road signs and line striping.



Additional Information from MDOT:

The State Highway Administration reminds all travelers that as they plan their Maryland Eastern Shore vacation, be sure to develop a travel plan. Leave early or stay late to avoid traffic congestion and stay on US 50 – it’s the most efficient way to travel to and from the state’s ocean resort towns.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, click here. Chesapeake Bay Bridge information is available by calling 855-BAYSPAN.