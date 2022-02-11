Maryland Lawmakers Announce Federal Funding for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone (all D-Md.) today announced $9,298,080 in federal funding for Maryland to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state. Electric vehicles remain inaccessible to many Americans due to the limited supply of charging stations, especially in rural and underserved communities. This is the first year of a five-year program under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will help build a nationwide network of 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030 and make EVs a more realistic and practical option for more Americans.

“This funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act reflects the federal government’s commitment towards cleaner transportation—a shift that is critical for addressing climate change, improving public health, and maintaining America’s global economic competitiveness. We are fulfilling the promise of making clean energy cars more accessible and more affordable for Marylanders,” the lawmakers said. “Team Maryland will continue to fight for federal investments in better, cleaner transportation infrastructure that creates quality jobs, reduces harmful emissions, and improves public health in Maryland.”

To access funding, each state is required to submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan that describes that state’s intended use of its share of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funds consistent with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) guidance. More information on the program can be found here.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is making historic investments in American infrastructure, including by providing more than $7 billion directly to Maryland. These investments will create good-paying American jobs, strengthen climate resiliency, and rebuild and repair our roads and bridges, transit systems and more.