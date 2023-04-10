Maryland Lawmakers Approve POWER Act of 2023 – Awaiting Governor’s Signature

The Maryland General Assembly has passed the POWER Act of 2023. POWER – is Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources and US Wind is applauding House and Senate leadership for passing this legislation which paves the way for a new clean energy future for Maryland. The measure is now headed to Governor Moore for his signature.

While this bill is applauded by some Maryland lawmakers, they are not shared by many in the beach area. On the Town of Ocean City’s website is “OC Supports Green & Unseen Wind Farms.” However the wind farms that have been proposed off the coast of Ocean City will be visible from the beachfront – impacting the view for residents, property owners and visitors.