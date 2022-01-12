Maryland Lawmakers Head Into 2022 Session

The Maryland General Assembly begins its 2022 90-day session Wednesday in Annapolis.

“There is a lot of work to do getting our bills ready, starting to build consensus and getting signatures for cosponsors and so forth,” Delegate Wayne Hartman, R-Dist. 38C said to WGMD’s Mike Bradley on the day before the start of the session.

To track Maryland bills or access live streaming coverage of sessions please CLICK HERE

Issues that face lawmakers include paid family medical leave, legislative redistricting, legalized recreational use of marijuana, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, crime and justice.

State Senator Mary Beth Carozza, R-Dist. 38, said Tuesday that she was in support of Governor Larry Hogan’s legislative proposals to invest heavily into law enforcement and provide billions of dollars in tax relief.

“I have been a strong supporter of Governor Hogan’s tax relief legislation, especially targeted to small businesses and retirees, making Maryland a great place to live, work, and retire. Throughout this entire pandemic, I have been working with our job creators and business operators to assist with their COVID-19 recovery. Many of our small businesses have taken a financial and workforce shortage hit, and would greatly benefit from the Governor’s initiatives,” Carozza said.

“Public safety remains job number one, especially with violent crime on the rise. We should do everything we can to ensure that our law enforcement is supported and that Marylanders are safe in their homes and communities,” Carozza added.