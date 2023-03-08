Maryland Lawmakers Propose Legislation to Combat Violent Crime Crisis

The Joint Republican Caucus in Maryland held a news conference earlier this month to highlight legislation which would help combat Maryland’s violent crime crisis. Maryland Delegate Wayne Hartman (of District 38C–Wicomico and Worcester Counties) tells the Talk of Delmarva 92.7 and 98.5 that one of the key bills that is being proposed is House Bill 753, which is the Juvenile Gun Offenses Accountability Act…

He said one situation involved a 12-year-old who carried a loaded gun into a school, and nothing could be done because of the juvenile justice reform that passed the year before. House Bill 753 would allow minors ages 10 to 12 to be charged with gun crimes.

Version 2 Recorded Report:

Crime is on the rise in many places these days, and members of the Joint Republican Caucus in Maryland are addressing the issue by proposing stricter measures. The Talk of Delmarva’s Joe Ciccanti has more…

Version 3

Senate and House Republicans in Maryland are offering solutions to the violent crime crisis. One of the bills they are proposing is the Violent Firearms Offender Act of 2023…

That was Maryland State Delegate and Chief Deputy Minority Whip Wayne Hartman who also tells the Talk of Delmarva 92.7 and 98.5 that the bill would eliminate a drug dealer loophole. Right now, they receive a lighter sentence than someone else who is not a drug dealer but convicted of the same crime.