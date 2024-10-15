Maryland Man Arrested after Crash on Coastal Highway Near Rehoboth Beach Sunday

A Maryland man has been arrested after a crash Sunday night on Coastal Highway near Sylvan Acres Road in Rehoboth Beach. Police spotted a Flex speeding on Coastal Highway with no headlights on just after 6:30pm and pulled the car over and spoke with the driver, 39 year old Kevin Graves of Fort Washington, MD. When the trooper returned to his vehicle – Graves sped off and a chase began, but the trooper lost sight of the Flex and ended the chase. The Flex was spotted later speeding southbound on Coastal Highway with no headlights when it crashed into 4 vehicles stopped for a red light at Miller Road. Graves ran off on foot, but could not locate him. Graves was found later near the crash scene and arrested. During the crash, an 18 year old Georgetown woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries – no one else was injured. Graves is charged with a variety of offenses:

Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)

Resisting Arrest with Violence (Felony)

Vehicular Assault 3 rd Degree

Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash

Reckless Driving

Several Traffic Violations

Graves was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,700 secured bond.