Maryland Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called for a single vehicle crash on Seaford Road south of Blades around 8:30 Sunday morning. Police say an Equinox driven by 26 year old Damiean Turner of East New Market, MD was northbound on Seaford Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail. Police say Turner showed signs of impairment – and a computer check showed the Equinox was reported stolen from the Salisbury area. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded firearm and additional ammunition.

Turner was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries from the motor vehicle accident. He was later charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property > $1500 (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence (Misdemeanor)

Driving Under the Influence and other traffic-related offenses

Turner was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $33,400 cash bond.