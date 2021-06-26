Maryland Man Arrested for 2 Rehoboth Robberies

Image courtesy DSP

A Centreville, Maryland man has been arrested after a robbery Thursday night in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police say 39 year old Quintaze Gross approached a man at an ATM machine on Coastal Highway and grabbed him from behind demanding money and threatening to shoot him. The victim struggled and got free – pulled his bank card and showed Gross there was no money. The victim got in his car – Gross followed – grabbed the victims two cell phones and keys and tried to run, but the victim grabbed Gross’ shirt. A passerby chased Gross and recovered the victims phones and keys. State Troopers arrested Gross a short time later. Police say Gross was involved in another robbery on June 16 at the Anchorage Inn. Gross is charged with 1st and 2nd degree robbery and other offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a secured bond.