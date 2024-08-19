Maryland Man Charged after Assaulting Medical Personnel at Phish Mondegreen Festival in Dover

Delaware State Police were called when an attendee at the Phish Mondegreen Festival began to assault medical personnel who were treating him Friday night. Police say 26 year old William Urspruch of Chestertown, Maryland was under the influence and acting erratically when he punched an EMT and bit another.

After his release from a local hospital, Urspruch was charged with 2nd degree assault and offensive touching and released after posting a $3000 secured bond.

