UPDATED: Maryland Man Charged in Road Rage Shooting Near Hartly

UPDATED – 3:30pm – Delaware State Police have identified 53-year-old Michael Coffey, of Marydel, Delaware, as the victim of the homicide that occurred Saturday evening in Hartly. The Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2821 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

Delaware State Police have arrested a Henderson, Maryland man after a road rage related shooting Saturday just before 6:30pm on Halltown Road near Hartly. Police found two vehicles stopped on Halltown Road – the victim in the roadway with an apparent gunshot injury. Police performed lifesaving measures on the 53 year old Marydel man until EMS arrived. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police learned a Nissan pickup operated in a aggressive manner by 27 year old Joel Reynoso on Halltown Road and nearly struck a Durango, operated by the victim. The two began fighting until witnesses separated them. The victim went to pick up his cap that fell off during the fight and Reynoso fired a single shot from a handgun – striking the victim in the body.

Reynoso remained in his truck and was arrested without incident. A handgun recovered from the Nissan was found to be stolen out of the Orange County Florida Sheriff’s Office in 2015.

Additional computer inquiries revealed Reynoso is prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon. Reynoso was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Murder First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening – 2 counts

Reynoso was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,084,000 cash bond.