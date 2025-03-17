Maryland Man Charged with Home Improvement Fraud in Sussex County

A Westminster, MD man has been arrested for home improvement fraud in Sussex County. Delaware State Police began investigating 26 year old Dylan Crew last October – Crew was operating under the business name of Coastline Contractors Group, LLC. Detectives learned Crew signed contracts with six victims for residential renovations and other construction – and received over $1-m in payments and in all cases the projects were never completed. Warrants were obtained last week and Crew turned himself in at Troop 4.

He is charged with multiple offenses:

Home Improvement Fraud by False Impression $100,000 or More (Felony) – 3 counts

Home Improvement Fraud by False Pretense $1,500 or More Victim is Over 62 or Impaired/Disabled (Felony) – 2 counts

Home Improvement Fraud $1,500 or More (Felony)

Theft Where Property Value is $100,000 or More (Felony) – 3 counts

Theft $1,500 or Greater Victim is Over 62 (Felony)

Theft $1,500 or Greater Victim is Over 62 or Impaired/Disabled (Felony)

Theft $1,500 or More (Felony)

Crew was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2and was released on a $132,000 unsecured bond.

Police ask anyone who may have been defrauded by Crew to contact Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.