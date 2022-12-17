Maryland Man Charged with Vehicular Assault

Image courtesy Felton PD

A Henderson, Maryland man has been arrested after a road rage incident that occurred at the Felton Royal Farms on Wednesday. Felton Police say the incident began on Route 13 in Felton and into the Royal Farms where the suspect, 25 year old Joshua Dorrell threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle and then backed into the victim who was pinned between two vehicles. Dorrell was gone when police arrived.

Dorrell turned himself in to Felton Police the next day and was charged with:

2nd degree reckless endangering

3rd degree vehicular assault criminal negligent operation cause physical injury

reckless driving

driving without a valid license

littering on a highway

Dorrell was processed and arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court where he was released on his own recognizance pending a later court date. He was also give a no contact order with the victim and Royal Farms.