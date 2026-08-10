Maryland Man Cited after Early Morning Crash North of Roxana

A 19 year old Mechanicsville, Maryland man was cited after a crash just before 2am Monday north of Roxana. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a Hyundai Santa Fe was southbound on Pyle Center Road near Frankford School Road when he crossed the northbound lane in a curve and went off the side of the road and struck a utility pole. Police say the SUV continued through a field and stopped after entering a ditch.

The driver was not insured and was cited for inattentive driving.