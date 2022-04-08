Maryland Man Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Delmar, Maryland man has been found guilty of second degree murder and other offenses. After a 4-day jury trial, 21 year old Jaron Purnell was also convicted on a count of attempted second degree murder and weapons charges.

The Honorable Kathleen L. Beckstead, Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, presided over the trial. Sentencing has been postponed to allow for a pre-sentencing investigation to be completed.

Court records show that Purnell and three others ambushed the victims as they sat in their vehicle at the Merrifield Apartments in Salisbury. At least 16 rounds were fired into the victim’s car – which killed the driver and injured a second occupant. At the time of the offense, Purnell was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior firearms conviction.