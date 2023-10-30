Maryland Man Dead after Hit & Run Near Smyrna

A two vehicle crash near Smyrna early Monday morning has left one person dead and police searching for the driver of the second vehicle. Delaware State Police say just after 2am a pickup truck and Lincoln Town car traveling in opposite directions collided. The Lincoln rotated and struck a utility pole. The driver of the Lincoln, a 71 year old man from Henderson, Maryland was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The pickup rotated and rolled on to the driver’s side and caught fire – the driver ran from the scene and his location is unknown. The investigation is continuing.