A Denton, Maryland man is dead after a single vehicle crash west of Harrington Friday night just after 6. Delaware State Police say a 77 year old man was westbound on Vernon Road when he went off the right side of the road and struck a small rock wall on the side of a tax ditch. His car rotated and stopped upright at the bottom of the tax ditch. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The investigation is continuing.