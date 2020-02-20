Maryland man found guilty for sexually abusing children in Parsonsburg

41-year-old Allan Willard Scarborough, of Parsonsburg, MD – Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office

A Parsonsburg man has been found guilty on multiple counts of child sex abuse in Wicomico County.

41-year-old Allan Willard Scarborough repeatedly sexually abused two victims under the age of 12 from 2008 to 2014 in Parsonsburg, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

After a two day trial, Scarborough was found guilty by a jury on four counts of sexual abuse of a child, five counts of second degree sex offense, and four counts of third degree sex offense following a two day jury trial.

Scarborough’s sentencing has been postponed at this time.