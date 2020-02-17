Maryland man gets 17 years for deadly DUI crash last summer in Ocean City

41-year-old Todd Pivec, of Cockeysville, MD – Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office

A Cockeysville, Maryland man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in connection with a deadly crash last summer in Ocean City.

The charges stem from a fatal crash that occurred in Ocean City in June, 2019.

An SUV driven by 41-year-old Todd Pivec struck the rear of another vehicle in the area of 48th Street and Coastal Highway, which in turn caused that vehicle to crash into a restaurant at 46th Street.

As a result of the collision, the SUV’s fuel tank ignited, trapping the driver inside of the vehicle and causing his death.

After the crash with the victim’s car, Pivec’s vehicle flipped and crashed into a telephone pole at 45th Street.

Officers apprehended Pivec at the scene and testing revealed his blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit. Crash data from Pivec’s vehicle showed that in the moments prior to the impact he was traveling at 93 miles per hour.

Pivec was sentenced on Friday for his convictions on charges of negligent manslaughter by a motor vehicle and driving a vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock.