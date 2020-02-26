Maryland man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Wicomico County

62-year-old Gregory Sterling, of Eden, Maryland – Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office

An Eden, Maryland man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the first degree murder and robbery of a man in Wicomico County.

62-year-old Gregory Sterling was sentenced earlier this month in connection with the incident that occurred in May, 2016 where he stabbed a man to death with a machete during a robbery.

Just before the attack, Sterling reportedly told the victim, “I’m gonna rob you, and I’m gonna kill you.” He then stabbed the victim ten times, striking him first in the stomach, and then nine more times where his lung was punctured and kidney was lacerated.

During the attack, a good Samaritan observed the incident from his vehicle and attempted to place his vehicle between Sterling and the victim while calling 911.

Following the arrival of the good Samaritan, Sterling fled into the woods, attempted to hide the machete along with his bloody clothing but was later apprehended. Located on Sterling’s person was money belonging to the victim that was covered in the victim’s blood.

Sterling was sentenced following a successful appeal with a new trial where he was convicted and sentenced for a second time to life in prison.