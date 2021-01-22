Maryland National Guard Mobile Vaccination Support Teams Assist with Coronavirus Vaccinations

Maryland National Guard Mobile Vaccination Support Teams are assisting with coronavirus vaccinations. Their efforts kicked off earlier this month and have helped to administer over 6000 immunizations in support of about six locations daily. As Maryland moves into Phase 1-C on Monday, the state plans to establish mass vaccinations sites – likely in early February – in addition to the county-led efforts. Some guard members have also been deployed to assist local health departments with operating coronavirus testing sites.
