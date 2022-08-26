Maryland No. 1 State For Gender Equality

Maryland is the top state for gender equality – that’s according to U-S News and World Report. The analysis cites Kindergarten through grade 12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking and Maryland took the top spot in the education category.

Maryland also scored in the top five states for the share of women-owned firms – and the representation of women in managerial roles and in state government appointments. The Best States for Gender Equality rankings were calculated using 13 metrics from five categories: education, economy, health, family planning and care and representation and power.

Delaware placed at number 9 in the report.