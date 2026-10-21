Maryland Outlines Proposed Transportation Spending Plan for Mid-Shore MD Counties

Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson met with officials in Caroline, Talbot and Dorchester counties to discuss a proposed six-year, $21.9 billion transportation spending plan for fiscal years 2027 through 2032. Local projects include highway resurfacing in Caroline County, pedestrian safety and traffic-flow improvements along U.S. 50 in Talbot County, and a planned roundabout at MD 392 and MD 14 in East New Market, with construction expected to begin in summer 2027. The draft plan also includes funding for local transit services, airport improvements and highway safety programs across the three counties. The state plans to submit the final spending plan to the General Assembly in January.

Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Transportation:

Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson met today with officials from Caroline, Talbot and Dorchester counties to discuss the Moore-Miller Administration’s Draft Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP) for Fiscal Years 2027 to 2032. The six-year, $21.9 billion spending plan calls for investments to further enhance safety, maintain the state’s transportation system and grow Maryland’s economy.

“Visiting each county in Maryland and Baltimore City to discuss the State’s transportation system with residents and elected officials is an invaluable part of the budgetary process,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson. “I’m grateful to our local leaders for their vision and partnership in creating a safer and stronger transportation system for everyone.”

The Draft CTP builds on the Moore-Miller Administration’s Serious About Safety initiative and progress in reducing the number of road fatalities and serious injuries by investing in projects that improve roadway safety for all users. The six-year capital plan also advances critical maintenance needs and invests in projects that will drive economic growth across Maryland.

At Tuesday’s meetings, transportation officials offered details and updates of several projects and programs affecting Caroline, Talbot and Dorchester counties. In addition to Secretary Thomson, transportation officials with the State Highway Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration and Maryland Transportation Authority attended the meetings and provided updates.

In Caroline County, State Highway Administrator Will Pines highlighted crews resurfaced four miles of MD 314 from Kibler Road to the Delaware Line and a mile of MD 331 through Preston, from Payne Road to west of Fooks Avenue.

Administrator Pines discussed the US 50 project in Talbot County to improve pedestrian safety and access and enhance traffic flow from Dutchmans Lane to Lomax Street. New sidewalks are nearly complete along westbound US 50 between MD 331 and MD 328, and similar work will begin soon along the eastbound side. The $12.5 million project includes landscaped medians, traffic channelizing islands and improved left-turn lanes on US 50. Work will continue into fall 2027.

At the meeting in Dorchester County, Administrator Pines said construction is expected to begin in summer 2027 for the $5.7 million project to construct a MD 392 at MD 14 roundabout in East New Market.

Other projects funded for Caroline, Talbot and Dorchester counties in the Draft Consolidated Transportation Program include:

Supporting local transit operations in Caroline and Talbot counties with $1.3 million in grants to Delmarva Community Transit, including preventative maintenance, one replacement van and planning support.

$1 million to Dorchester County to support local transit operations including preventative maintenance and one replacement van.

From the Maryland Aviation Administration’s Statewide Aviation Grants program: $168,000 to support the runway extension at Easton Airport. $38,000 for airfield pavement repairs at Cambridge-Dorchester Regional Airport.



Highway safety grants to organizations and law enforcement to address distracted, impaired and aggressive driving, as well as pedestrian and bicyclist safety including: About $34,00 in Talbot County. More than $4,700 in Dorchester County. More than $4,600 in Caroline County.



The meetings were part of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s tour of all 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to discuss the funding plan and receive input from local officials and the public. The tour continues through October. Dates and locations for upcoming sessions can be found here. The schedule is subject to change and will be updated as needed.

The six-year Draft CTP outlines capital investments in each mode funded by the Transportation Trust Fund: Maryland Aviation Administration, Maryland Port Administration, Maryland Transit Administration, Motor Vehicle Administration, State Highway Administration and The Secretary’s Office, as well as Maryland’s investment in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The Maryland Transportation Authority’s toll facilities are financed, constructed, operated and maintained with toll revenues paid by customers using those facilities.

Following the tour, the Maryland Department of Transportation will submit the Final Fiscal Years 2027-2032 CTP to the Legislature in January for consideration during the 2027 General Assembly session.