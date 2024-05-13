Maryland Presidential Primary Tuesday
Tuesday is the Maryland Presidential Primary election. Democrat voters in Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico, Caroline, Dorchester and Talbot Counties will vote for candidates for President, US Senator and District 1 in Congress as well as delegates to the Democratic National Convention. Republican voters will choose candidates for President, US Senate, District 1 in Congress and delegates to the Republican National Convention.
Voters in District 5 in Worcester County will also vote for school board candidates – this is a non-partisan contest.
District 2 voters in Talbot County will also vote for school board candidates – a non-partisan contest.
District 1 and 5 voters in Dorchester County will also vote for school board candidates – a non-partisan contest.