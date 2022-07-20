Maryland Primary: Dan Cox, Wes Moore Hold Leads for Party Nominations for Governor; Democrats Select Heather Mizeur to Run in 1st Congressional District

CLICK HERE FOR MARYLAND GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY RESULTS

Maryland House Delegate Dan Cox was the projected winner of the Republican primary for Governor. However, with mailed-in ballots still to be counted, former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz was not ready to concede.

Wes Moore was leading the Democratic primary for governor, followed by Tom Perez and Peter Franchot. There were about half-a-dozen more Democratic pairings of candidates for governor and lieutenant governor running in the race.

Democrats in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District, which includes the Eastern Shore, are going with Heather Mizeur as their candidate to challenge incumbent Republican Andy Harris in fall.

Mizeur, a former member of the House of Delegates, was the winner over Dave Harden in the Democratic Primary. Mizeur captured nearly 69-percent of the vote in the Democratic primary, with mailed-in ballots still left to be counted.