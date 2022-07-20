Maryland Primary Results, Legislative Districts

Results of Maryland legislative primaries, in the first election since redistricting, are unofficial and mailed ballots are left to be counted.

In the House District 37-B Republican primary, Christopher Adams with a narrow lead over Tom Hutchinson, 34.8-percent to 33-percent for two nominations. Nicole Acle holds third place, followed by Ron James.

Senate District 36 Republican Primary, Stephen Hershey Junior has nearly two-thirds of the vote over Rick Bowers, and Heather Lynette Sinclair places third.

In the 37th District Republican Primary, Johnny Mautz has nearly 77-percent of the vote over Addie Eckardt.