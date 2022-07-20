Maryland Primary Results: Worcester County Races

Maryland Primary Election results as of now include turnout at the polls as well as early voting, with mailed-in ballots still to be counted.

Democratic County Commissioner Diana Purnell held a comfortable lead over challenger Catherine Freeman in the 2nd District.

In the 3rd District Republican primary, Eric Fiori held a slight lead over TimVanVonno, followed by Thomas Gulyas. Shawn Kotwica was holding 4th place.

It was very close in a four-way Primary in the 4th District. Ted Elder holds a lead over Jeff McMahon and Virgil Shockley, but Nancy Bradford is not far behind.

In the 5th District, Republican Chip Bertino was up over Grant Helvey with more than 63% of the vote.

In District 6, Jim Bunting led Richard Addis Junior, holding more than 59 percent of the vote.

In the Republican Primary for Sheriff, incumbent Matt Crisafulli has 87-percent of the vote to Jeffrey Buhrt’s under 13-percent.