Maryland has recovered $8.39 million from more than 6,000 fraudulent COVID-era unemployment insurance claims through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General. The recovery brings the state’s total recovered from fraudulent pandemic-era claims to $1.02 billion. Federal investigators flagged suspicious unemployment debit card accounts, prompting a state investigation that led to freezing thousands of fraudulent accounts, which resulted in the fund recovery. Federal pandemic assistance funds will be returned to the U.S. Treasury, while any remaining money will go back into Maryland’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.